69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for man who used motorized cart to shoplift

2 hours 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, January 14 2021 Jan 14, 2021 January 14, 2021 12:54 PM January 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Authorities are looking for a man who apparently shoplifted while browsing the store in a motorized shopping cart.

Surveillance cameras from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Gonzales show the suspected thief browsing the store Saturday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man used the cart to conceal stolen merchandise and exited the store. 

He was seen driving away in a silver four-door Dodge Ram truck. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days