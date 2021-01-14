69°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man who used motorized cart to shoplift
GONZALES - Authorities are looking for a man who apparently shoplifted while browsing the store in a motorized shopping cart.
Surveillance cameras from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Gonzales show the suspected thief browsing the store Saturday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the man used the cart to conceal stolen merchandise and exited the store.
He was seen driving away in a silver four-door Dodge Ram truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 225-621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Superintendent decision to be finalized today
-
Iberville Parish police pursuit ends in deadly Lafayette area crash
-
World Health Organization travels to China to investigate possible origins of COVID
-
President Trump impeached for second time, a look at what comes next
-
EBR Mayor to address current state of COVID cases