Deputies looking for man who broke into car, stole gun

Sunday, June 05 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a car, stole a gun and a wallet.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglar took one of the victim's stolen credit cards from their wallet and used it at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road less than an hour after the crime.

Anyone with information on the burglar's identity should call (225) 389-5064.

