Deputies looking for Hammond man who didn't show up for work Saturday

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man who left for work Saturday but never showed up, authorities said.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Kevin Moore from Hammond left for work March 18 in a Chevy Spark.

Kevin did not show up for work that day and no one has been able to get in contact with him.

Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts should call (985) 345-6150.