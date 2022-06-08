Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for 3 suspects, including teen, tied to deadly shooting in Ascension
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for three people suspected of killing a man in Ascension Parish last week.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the neighborhood to find a man had been shot multiple times outside a home.
The victim, identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office identified two of the suspects as Donovan Starks, 21, of Gonzales and Johntez Ezeff, 21, of Donaldsonville. Investigators are also looking for an unidentified 17-year-old male.
All three are wanted on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges, among other counts.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal - Hurricane season 2022
-
WATCH: Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down...
-
Artist turning tree stump into statue of City Park creator
-
Drivers nervous about I-10 widening project after emergency repair Tuesday morning
-
Large sinkhole swallowing sidewalk, neighbors fear road is next