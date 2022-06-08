Deputies looking for 3 suspects, including teen, tied to deadly shooting in Ascension

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for three people suspected of killing a man in Ascension Parish last week.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the shooting was reported on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the neighborhood to find a man had been shot multiple times outside a home.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Cedrick Mumphrey, was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office identified two of the suspects as Donovan Starks, 21, of Gonzales and Johntez Ezeff, 21, of Donaldsonville. Investigators are also looking for an unidentified 17-year-old male.

All three are wanted on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges, among other counts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.