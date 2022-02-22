78°
Deputies looking for 2 after fire set in Boutte Walmart
BOUTTE - Deputies are looking for two subjects that may have information on what started a fire inside a Boutte Walmart.
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the supermarket caught on fire Sunday at 4:50 p.m.
If anyone has information about the fire, call (985) 783-6807.
