78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for 2 after fire set in Boutte Walmart

1 hour 40 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, February 22 2022 Feb 22, 2022 February 22, 2022 4:05 PM February 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOUTTE - Deputies are looking for two subjects that may have information on what started a fire inside a Boutte Walmart.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the supermarket caught on fire Sunday at 4:50 p.m.

Trending News

If anyone has information about the fire, call (985) 783-6807.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days