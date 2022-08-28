Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.

In photos posted to social media by the sheriff's office, the heavy-duty equipment is seen being removed from the mud and loaded onto a tow truck.

Deputies are still seeking information about the theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241.