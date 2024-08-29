Deputies identify two suspects in multi-store Dollar General theft investigation out of Hammond

HAMMOND — Deputies have identified two suspects wanted for stealing from multiple Dollar General stores in Hammond and are actively seeking their arrest, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Chasity Dotey, 30, and Anthony George, 34, are wanted for organized retail felony theft.

On July 25, a man and a woman were seen on surveillance footage going into a Dollar General store on La. 22. Once inside, they filled a white trash can with miscellaneous items, including laundry detergent, then walked out without paying, deputies said earlier in August.

Five days later, the same pair, traveling in the same black Kia Optima, went to a different La. 22 Dollar General where they again filled a white trash can with items they never paid for.

Deputies identified Doety and George as the prime suspects in the crimes.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-6150.