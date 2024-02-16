56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies identify 19-year-old suspect in shooting at RV park on Florida Boulevard Wednesday night

22 hours 15 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, February 15 2024 Feb 15, 2024 February 15, 2024 8:08 AM February 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting left a 20-year-old dead at an RV park Wednesday night. 

Police identified the suspect as Kentrell Brothers Thursday evening and arrested him for second-degree murder.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. after an altercation between the suspect and the victim, 20-year-old Sergio Estuardo Baleo-Cucul. The suspect reportedly chased Baleo-Cucul with a firearm before shooting and killing him and fleeing in a silver SUV. 

Trending News

Later Thursday morning, deputies said the suspect was taken into custody. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days