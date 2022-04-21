81°
Deputies have located missing Ascension Parish woman
UPDATE: Patsy Montague was found at 5:19 p.m. Thursday evening.
PRAIRIEVILLE - Police are searching for a woman with light dementia and a history of strokes last seen early Thursday afternoon.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for Patsy Montague, 91, who was last seen at 1:33 p.m. driving a late 90s model light green Dodge Caravan.
Anyone with information as to Montague's whereabouts should call the APSO at (225)621-4636 or texting 847411.
