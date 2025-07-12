79°
Deputies find remains believed to be missing 71-year-old woman; foul play not suspected
WILSON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they found what they believe are the remains of a 71-year-old woman who was reported missing.
According to a statement, searchers found remains several hundred yards from Mary M. "Peggy" Wilson's house. She had been last seen July 5 at her home on Billy Goat Road.
Foul play is not suspected, and officials are waiting for the coroner's office to officially identify the remains and rule on the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
