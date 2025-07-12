79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies find remains believed to be missing 71-year-old woman; foul play not suspected

2 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, July 12 2025 Jul 12, 2025 July 12, 2025 6:42 PM July 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

WILSON — The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they found what they believe are the remains of a 71-year-old woman who was reported missing.

According to a statement, searchers found remains several hundred yards from Mary M. "Peggy" Wilson's house. She had been last seen July 5 at her home on Billy Goat Road.

Foul play is not suspected, and officials are waiting for the coroner's office to officially identify the remains and rule on the cause of death.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days