Deputies bust drug ring, 3 people arrested and one person at large

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies have arrested three people, confiscated more than 3,000 lethal doses of fentanyl and nine guns in their latest attempt of getting deadly drugs off the streets.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation started in Dec. 2022 when Thomas Loupe died of an overdose on fentanyl. Deputies tracked down the dealer and determined Martell Red sold Loupe his last dose.

After two months, deputies executed three search warrants for homes on Blanton Avenue, Baird Avenue and Shay Avenue. The following items were found at the homes:

· 12 ounces of Fentanyl (up to 3,360 lethal doses)

· 3 ounces of Cocaine (powder)

· 1 gram of Crack Cocaine

· 1 pressed Fentanyl Pill

· 1.5 pounds of Methamphetamine

· 1.5 pounds of Marijuana

· 31.5 dosage units of Hydrocodone pills

· Digital Scales, mixing and packaging materials

· $16,909 (pending seizure)

· Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

· Glock 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

· Glock 9mm handgun

· Smith and Wesson .380 handgun (obliterated serial number)

· Sig Sauer AR-15 style rifle (.300 blackout)

· Anderson Arms AR-15 style pistol (.300 blackout)

· Anderson Arms AR-15 style pistol (.556 caliber)

· Century Arms AK47 style rifle (7.62 Caliber)

· Century Arms AK47 style rifle (7.62 Caliber)

Martell Red aka "The Rat Exterminator" was arrested and booked for distributing Schedule I, four counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, Hydrocodone), possession of firearm with drugs, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a clandestine lab.

Ernie Clark was arrested and booked for four counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl, meth, cocaine, Hydrocodone), possession of firearm with drugs, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Kenneth Torres was arrested and booked for one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl and meth) and resisting an officer by flight.

Deputies are still searching for Josef Harris.