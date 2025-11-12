77°
Deputies arrest Mississippi man accused of exchanging sexual messages with Livingston minor
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish deputies arrested an 18-year-old from Mississippi after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a minor over the internet, officials said Wednesday.
Colby Tyler Jones, a resident of Foxworth, Mississippi, was allegedly communicating with a Livingston Parish juvenile. Deputies said that the "communications were found to be sexually illicit in nature."
Jones was arrested on Oct. 29 and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation. He was booked on a $15,000 bond.
