83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies arrest man accused of stealing car, burglarizing Gonzales dealership

4 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 1:05 PM October 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

GONZALES — A man accused of stealing a car from a Gonzales car dealership was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies. 

Jerry Martin, 19, was arrested on seven counts of simple vehicle burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and burglary of a business. 

Deputies said that Martin is accused of breaking into several vehicles at an LA 74 car dealership in Gonzales around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday. One vehicle was also stolen from the dealership, deputies added.

Deputies later found the stolen car traveling along Coon Trap Road, performed a traffic stop and arrested Martin. Martin was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days