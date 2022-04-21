Deputies arrest 2 more accused of hiding woman's body in plastic container

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two more people are facing charges for cramming a woman's body into a plastic box and leaving it in an abandoned truck after she died of an apparent overdose.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the arrests of 45-year-old Deanne Garret and 53-year-old Denyer Garret, who are suspected of helping dispose of Crystal Scott's body.

Scott's body was found Jan. 28 inside the container left on a property along Rue De Le Bois Road. Though investigators still haven't determined her cause of death, the sheriff's office said she had fentanyl in her system.

At the time, the sheriff's office said Scott's body was likely dumped on the dead-end road "out of fear" after the woman died from drug use.

Deputies previously arrested 43-year-old Sedrick Credit, who was the last person seen with Scott before her death. Authorities believe Credit went to Deanne and Denyer Garret's home after the woman's death, where they provided supplies like tape and helped Credit move the body.

All three suspects have been charged with unlawful disposal of remains. Credit faces additional charges for obstruction of justice and for failing to seek help.