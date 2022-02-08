Denham Springs woman must pay back nearly $870K after wire fraud conviction

BATON ROUGE - A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company that employed her must now pay back close to a million dollars, a federal judge ruled this past week.

The Department of Justice said Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs must pay $869,940 in restitution and serve 46 months in federal prison as part of her sentence. She'll also be under supervision for three years after her release.

In her guilty plea, Knapp admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from Oceans Healthcare based out of Plano, Texas. The report said Knapp charged over $3,000 to the company's account, for what she claimed to be equipment expenses, from a computer in Baton Rouge. However, that money was instead paid to a PayPal account she controlled.

An investigation into the crimes revealed Knapp embezzled more than $750,000, according to federal prosecutors.