78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs woman killed in crash on LA 16 early Thursday morning

3 hours 53 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 2:52 PM February 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PINE GROVE - A driver was killed Thursday morning after she seemingly lost control of her car and was stuck by another vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA 16, near LA 63 in St. Helena Parish. 

Police said 35-year-old Natalie Thompson of Denham Springs was driving eastbound on the highway in a Ford Mustang when her car swerved onto the shoulder and then back onto the highway. The car was then struck by another vehicle traveling behind her. 

Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was killed in the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt. 

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days