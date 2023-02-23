Denham Springs woman killed in crash on LA 16 early Thursday morning

PINE GROVE - A driver was killed Thursday morning after she seemingly lost control of her car and was stuck by another vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA 16, near LA 63 in St. Helena Parish.

Police said 35-year-old Natalie Thompson of Denham Springs was driving eastbound on the highway in a Ford Mustang when her car swerved onto the shoulder and then back onto the highway. The car was then struck by another vehicle traveling behind her.

Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was killed in the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.