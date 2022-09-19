Denham Springs man posed as 13-year-old to solicit child porn from 9-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography after posing as a young girl to ask for sexual images from another.

Richard Culver, 41, was found guilty of related charges and will spend 240 months in jail, according to U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, over a period of 3 days in June of 2019, Culver posed as a 13-year-old and texted with a 9-year-old. He sent her pornographic images of children to convince her to send images and videos of her own.

Following Culver's sentencing, he will be registered as a sex offender for life and will serve six years of supervised release. Culver was also ordered to pay his victims $126,000 in restitution.