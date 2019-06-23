Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash
DENHAM SPRINGS- Louisiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Old River Road.
The wreck happened Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. on Old River Road south of Magnolia Beach Road taking the life of 48-year-old Chris Buchholtz.
Police state the crash happened as Buchholtz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 1028. For an unclear reason, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right. Shortly after, the Chevrolet re-entered the northbound lane of travel on LA Hwy 1028 and proceeded to travel off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crashed in a ditch and overturned.
Buchholtz was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police say impairment is suspected. A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
