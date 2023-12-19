56°
Denham Springs man arrested for possession of child porn

Tuesday, December 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 22-year-old Denham Springs man was arrested Tuesday for possession of child porn. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent in an online tip about Damien Gilpin of Denham Springs. 

Gilpin was arrested and booked for three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. 

