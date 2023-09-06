Denham Springs Jr. High cutting classes short Wednesday due to power outage

Denham Springs Junior High is sending students home early on Wednesday due to a power outage.

A Livingston schools spokesperson said the school will be releasing students around 11:30 a.m. because of the outage. Read the full message from Principal Justin Wax below.

Due to an unexpected and ongoing Entergy outage that affects our ability to provide lunch or air conditioning, Denham Springs Junior High must be dismissed at 11:30 today. Bus transportation and carpool will be conducted per our normal half-day schedule. For more information, stay tuned to our school app and our social media pages. Phones may not be operational, but the office remains open. School is expected to resume as normal tomorrow. After-school activities off campus will continue as normal.

Entergy said an issue was found with an underground powerline and restoration was expected top be completed by around 2 p.m..