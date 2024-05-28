71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs firefighter hurt in wreck Tuesday

1 hour 40 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 5:00 PM May 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs firefighter was taken to a hospital from a crash on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the wreck, which involved a fire truck and a tractor trailer, happened at the intersection of Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive at 2 p.m.

The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

The area was shut down until 5:45 p.m. 

Trending News

No information about the specifics of the wreck have been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days