Denham Springs Elementary temporary campus location to be on Hatchell Lane

DENHAM SPRINGS – A temporary location for Denham Springs Elementary will be on Hatchell Lane at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, school officials announced on Friday.

The school has been unable to return to its campus since the August flood.

According to assistant superintendent, Joe Murphy, the church agreed to enter into a zero-dollar lease with the school system for the use of the land. Murphy said that workers will begin clearing the property on Friday, Oct. 21 to prepare the site for the temporary classrooms.

The new campus for Denham Springs Elementary will be operational for the first day of the second semester, which is on Jan. 6.

The temporary campus will sit south of the church's building complex, adjacent to the Livingston Parish News office, facing Hatchell Lane. A driveway connected to Maple Drive will be improved to help manage the school's bus and carpool traffic.



The school system plans to establish a total of three temporary campuses by the start of the second semester.

A temporary campus for Southside Elementary will be constructed on school property next to Juban Parc Elementary, and a temporary campus for Southside Junior High will be located on school property next to Juban Parc Junior High.

School Board members approved Satellite Shelters, an industry leader and provider of modular and portable classrooms, as the contractor for establishing the three temporary campuses.

School officials say the contractor will begin site preparation on the temporary campuses for Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

All three temporary sites, as well as Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Freshman High, will be open for Jan. 6, 2017.