Denham Springs clinic delivers healthy baby girl in parking lot

Image credit to The Advocate of the Open Health Care Clinic's opening

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs health clinic helped deliver a healthy baby girl in their parking lot Wednesday morning.

According to the Open Health Care Clinic, a man rushed into the adult and pediatric primary clinic at 30789 N. Range Ave alerting the staff that his girlfriend was in labor in the car. He was on the phone with 911 when the front desk receptionist took over communicating with EMS to guide the ambulance.

Both mom and baby were healthy and taken away to the hospital in an ambulance soon after the birth.