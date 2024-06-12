88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs clinic delivers healthy baby girl in parking lot

2 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 4:45 PM June 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to The Advocate of the Open Health Care Clinic's opening

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs health clinic helped deliver a healthy baby girl in their parking lot Wednesday morning.

According to the Open Health Care Clinic, a man rushed into the adult and pediatric primary clinic at 30789 N. Range Ave alerting the staff that his girlfriend was in labor in the car.  He was on the phone with 911 when the front desk receptionist took over communicating with EMS to guide the ambulance. 

Trending News

Both mom and baby were healthy and taken away to the hospital in an ambulance soon after the birth.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days