Denham Springs and Catholic boys soccer teams to meet in state semifinals

4 hours 50 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 9:44 PM February 11, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School and Denham Springs boys soccer teams both won state quarterfinal games on Tuesday night.

Catholic 5, West Monroe 0

Denham Springs 3, Mandeville 0

Denham Springs, the No. 1 seed in Division I, will host Catholic in a state semifinal later this week.

OTHER SCORES

Division IV Boys

Northlake Christian 3, Episcopal 2

Division III Girls

University High 1, Vandebilt Catholic 0

