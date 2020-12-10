Delays caused by crash on Miss River Bridge begin to clear

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a crash occurred on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge and as of 7 a.m., delays caused by the incident are beginning to clear.

Officials say the wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on I-10 E at LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.

