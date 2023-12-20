Decision for Baton Rouge police chief coming Thursday; member of search committee discusses

BATON ROUGE - During a press conference set for Thursday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome could announce the next Baton Rouge police chief. In an interview Wednesday with WBRZ, Broome said her mind is made up on which of the five candidates will take up the post.

In July, current Police Chief Murphy Paul announced his planned retirement from the Baton Rouge Police Department. Months later, a decision on a successor is just hours away.

On the list for consideration is David Wallace, Sharon Douglas, Myron Daniels, Thomas Morse, Jr., and Thomas Glover. Mayor Broome organized a search committee to assist in narrowing down the list; Eugene Collins was a part of the search committee which interviewed potential replacements. Despite his involvement, Collins insisted he had no idea who the mayor chose.

"Those were the recommendations, and she was set to interview those five," Collins said.

Collins admitted that while he's confident in all of them, he knows they'll have their work cut out for them, especially with the recent spike in crime in Baton Rouge.

"As we met with the committee and talked in the meetings, we were looking at somebody who will continue police reform and continue to look at out of the box ways to reduce crime - knowing that you're not going to 'jail' your way out of this problem,'" he said.