Debris pops tires on I-12 near Denham Springs Friday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - Several drivers were waylaid on their morning commute after debris ended up in the middle of I-12.

Traffic cameras showed a handful of vehicles pulled onto the shoulder of I-12 West near the Amite River Bridge. Reports said car hit the debris on the highway and ended up with flat tires.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Handful of cars stopped over to the shoulder, near Amite River Bridge, with a flat tire on I-12 West. pic.twitter.com/JPVnf4usQf — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) April 15, 2022

It's still unclear how the debris ended up in the roadway.