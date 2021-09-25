Death of 'The Wire' actor ruled accidental overdose

NEW YORK, New York- The New York City Medical Examiner's Office has revealed a cause of death in regards to the passing of Michael K. Williams, an actor widely known for his role in HBO's 'The Wire.'

The Medical Examiner's ruled Williams death as an accidental overdose resulting from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine."

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Williams spoke openly about his struggles with substance abuse, saying, "Addiction doesn't go away. It's an everyday struggle for me, but I'm fighting."

Sadly, the 54-year-old actor was found dead in his New York City apartment Monday, September 6, 2021.

News of Williams' sudden death was followed by a large show of support from his loved ones, fans, friends, and industry colleagues.

The 2021 Emmy's award ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment paid tribute to Williams and ended with a quote of his, "The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders."