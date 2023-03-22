Deadly double shooting ruled murder-suicide, officials say

Update: The coroner has ruled the deadly shooting a murder-suicide.

The victims were identified as Linda Patterson, 59, and Walter Glasper, 58. Investigators believe that Glasper shot Patterson, then himself.

Read the original story below:

______________________________________________________________________________________

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot to death Tuesday night along Adams Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were found shot to death at 2020 Adams Avenue.

The two victims have not been identified. Police have not said if the victims knew one another or not.

No more information was immediately available.