82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes is Monday

4 hours 21 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, November 17 2024 Nov 17, 2024 November 17, 2024 9:37 AM November 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes after Hurricane Francine have until Monday, Nov. 18. 

The deadline is for residents of Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes.

Trending News

To apply for FEMA assistance you can click here or call 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days