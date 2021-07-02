78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dead body recovered in Ponchatoula; tattoo may be identifying factor

2 hours 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 01 2021 Jul 1, 2021 July 01, 2021 9:58 PM July 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Police are looking for help identifying the body of an unknown female.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office described the female as five feet six inches tall with a medium-large build. There is also a tattoo on the left forearm of two jesters and the phrase "Smile Now Cry Later."

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985)345-6150.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days