Days after Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is discovered, divers find her eight-year-old son's body

2 hours 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 5:49 AM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
After a five-day search, officials found the body of Gideon McKean, the eight-year-old son of the late Maeve Kennedy McKean and her surviving husband, David McKean. Photo: Yahoo News

SHADY SIDE, MARYLAND - After a five-day search, officials found the body of Gideon McKean, the eight-year-old son of the late Maeve Kennedy McKean and her surviving husband, David McKean.

The boy was found Wednesday, in 25 feet of water, 2.3 miles south of his grandmother's home in Shady Side, Maryland.

Gideon and his mother went missing last week while canoeing on the Chesapeake Bay.

His mother's body was recovered Monday.

Gideon was the grandson of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and his mother, Maeve, was the granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

