Days after Hurricane Francine, West Baton Rouge Parish's sugarcane harvest begins on Monday

PORT ALLEN — As the sugarcane harvest begins on Monday, the West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff is advising drivers to use caution on the roads as farmers transport the harvest to the mill.

Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said that people driving on West Baton Rouge roads should exercise caution and have patience on the highways.

"Please plan ahead by leaving a few minutes early and using good judgment while on the road," he said.

The harvest starts just days after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana, sending debris into other roads in multiple parishes surrounding West Baton Rouge.