Daycare worker allegedly slammed child on naptime mat, injuring him

BATON ROUGE - Police say a daycare worker is behind bars after video footage revealed that she'd abused one of the children in her care.

According to official police records, 51-year-old Palestine Banks was a worker at Kids Count daycare in Baton Rouge when she was accused of injuring a little boy who didn't want to go to sleep, by throwing him down on a naptime mat.

The boy's parents told investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident left their son with cuts and bruises on his mouth and lips as well as a torn frenulum.

Police say they went to the Rapides Street daycare where Banks worked and reviewed footage of the alleged May 27 incident.

According to investigators, the video surveillance corroborated the concerned parent's statement, showing Banks grab the child by his arms and legs before throwing him down on the mat, an abusive act that occurred twice in the video.

Police say the second time Banks threw the boy on the mat, he hit his head and started bleeding, so she wiped the blood away with a towel.

Banks was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of cruelty to juveniles.