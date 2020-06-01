Daughter of New York City mayor arrested during weekend protests

Chiara de Blasio Photo: The New York Times

NEW YORK - As protesters in New York City were arrested on Saturday night, Chiara de Blasio was a young black woman among the many who were handcuffed and detained.

But the 25-year-old is no average citizen, Chiara de Blasio happens to be the daughter of New York City's mayor.

According to CNN, Chiara de Blasio was arrested with many others and later released for unlawful assembly.

Her arrest comes as thousands of people are taking to the streets across the country in both peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against law enforcement over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protesters have been clashing with police in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

In New York, peaceful demonstrations were seen during the day, with protesters filming officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the sun went down, that's when burning cars and throwing objects at police took over.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been very vocal this weekend about the protests, saying Saturday on Twitter that "structural racism haunts the lives of people of color."

"What we're seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices," de Blasio tweeted. "I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better."