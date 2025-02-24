Danieca Coffey named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference has named LSU softball infielder Danieca Coffey the SEC Player of the Week. This is her second SEC Player of the Week accolade with the first coming in 2023.

Coffey led the Tigers in the LSU Invitational over the weekend with a .700 batting average on seven hits, seven runs, six walks, a 1.300 slugging percentage and a .813 on-base percentage. The redshirt senior had a four-RBI game and three extra-base hits, including her first home run of the season.

She shares the honor with Texas A&M's Mya Perez. This marks the third consecutive week an LSU Tiger has won an SEC weekly award this season.

Coffey and the Tigers are back in action on Thursday against UCLA in the Judi Garman Classic at Anderson Family Field in Fullerton, California.