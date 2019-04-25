72°
Dangerous dog treats found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Almost a dozen meaty dog treats with carpenter nails pushed through them were found scattered in a pet area Tuesday at The Hub apartment complex on Highland Road.
Caitlin Cantrell says it's the second time she's found the dangerous treats in recent weeks and is worried for her four-month-old German Shepherd.
"I don't know who would do this," she said.
The complex has several pet areas. So far the treats have only been found in the green space near Cantrell's unit.
A spokesperson for Baton Rouge animal control says they're taking the incident very seriously.
