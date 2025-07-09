88°
Latest Weather Blog
Damaged Denham Springs bridge to reopen in July
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Lockhart Road bridge near Ward 2 Water District will be closed while crews make repairs, which could last until the end of July.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that damage was found in the bridge's driving deck and it had to be closed immediately.
Trending News
DOTD said the bridge is estimated to reopen by the end of the month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season
-
3 dead as flash flooding hits mountain village of Ruidoso in New...
-
VIDEO: Witnesses say fires 'frequently occurred' when woman arrested for arson was...
-
Supreme Court clears the way for Trump's plans to downsize the federal...
-
Baker police arrest suspect allegedly connected to double shooting that left recent...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers
-
LSU football readies for SEC Media Day
-
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC...
-
Former LSU men's basketball player gets a shot with the Pelicans Summer...