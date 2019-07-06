Dallas man arrested near White House after allegedly threatening to kill 'all white police'

A man was arrested near the White House Monday for allegedly threatening to kill “all white police” at the residence.

ABC News reports, the Secret Service was notified to be on the lookout for the man who had "reportedly traveled to Washington, D.C., for the purpose" of carrying out the alleged threat.

The Secret Service said they were tipped off by Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department.

"Secret Service personnel at the White House immediately increased their posture of readiness and began searching for [the suspect],” the Secret Service's statement reads, adding that the suspect "was observed by Secret Service personnel on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park."

The man was taken into custody and charged with making felony threats. He was not armed with a weapon at the time of his arrest.