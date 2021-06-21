86°
Dad of LSU Baseball pitcher dies in Father's Day weekend tubing accident
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A tuber died in a river accident this weekend, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Keith Hilliard, 53, got off a tube into the river and did not resurface. His body was later found and attempts to revive him failed, sheriff's deputies said.
Hilliard left the tube to try to find something he dropped into the water, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said an exact cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy, although deputies noted the situation appears to have been a freak accident.
The incident happened not long after launching near Hancock Lane.
Hilliard is the father of LSU Baseball pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, a senior who graduated from Central High School.
