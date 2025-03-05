DA: Hazing charges certain, homicide-related charges possibility after death of Southern student

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore said hazing charges will almost certainly be filed, but his office is not ruling out homicide-related charges surrounding the death of a Southern University student.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit uncovered that junior Caleb Wilson was in a warehouse with members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity in the early hours of Feb. 27 when he was punched in the chest and became unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

"Surely looking at charges of hazing, potential hazing-death," said Moore. "Possibly negligent homicide, manslaughter, obstruction of justice--all of those charges right now depending on what the facts could be could be potential charges."

Moore says this will be the first time for him to use the Max Gruver Act to prosecute since it was made law. Gruver was an LSU student who died after a night of hazing-related drinking in 2017.

"We never did have a particular hazing provision associated with a death, so we had to use the other crime such as negligent homicide or manslaughter, so now with the Max Gruver Act there is a component of a death involved with hazing and it carries up to a five-year penalty."

Moore says though, there are several big difference between what happened to Gruver and what it looks like happened to Wilson. In Gruver's case, it was determined a fraternity member deliberately targeted him during the hazing event.

"At this point I do not get the indication that there was a targeted hazing of a particular person for a particular reason."

Another important detail--whether anyone tried to help Wilson after he collapsed. Moore says his friends did bring him to Baton Rouge General, but it's not yet known if anything else was done to try and save his life.

The warehouse was being leased by several businesses including Runner's Courier Service, which is owned by Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., and California Hardwood by Todd Smith. Both Smith and his son are members of the Omega fraternity.

Southern University has begun the student judiciary process to possibly take disciplinary action toward students. The school's announcement comes hours before family and friends will gather for candlelight vigils to remember Wilson's life. He was majoring in mechanical engineering and a trumpet player for the Human Jukebox.

After Wilson's death, all membership intake activities for fraternities, sororities and student clubs were paused. University spokesperson said all organizations on campus are required to undergo rigorous anti-hazing training.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating Wilson's death. No arrests have been made.