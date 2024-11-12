Cypress Coast Brewing plans expansion behind Mid City Car Wash to accommodate larger crowds, events

BATON ROUGE - Cypress Coast Brewing has been at the Government Street location for the last four years. Now, if the parish approves its plans, the microbrewery will take over the vacant lot behind Mid City Car Wash.

Cypress Coast Brewing is looking to rezone to accompany larger crowds and allow more families into the space.

"It gives us the option to have kids, which a lot of laws have changed since we opened in 2020. It also gives the ability to self distribute that wasn't an option when we first did this," owner Justin Meyers said.

Meyers said the brewery opened its doors in the peak of COVID and has spent the past four years getting established in Mid-City, now that the company plans to expand the owners have realized the small lot isn't enough space.

"I think the biggest thing is we ran out of room, when we did this initially we wanted to start small and kind of grow. Some things have happened that have allowed us to take some space next to us. That gives us the ability to have more people inside, more events, things of that nature," Meyers said.

The addition will allow more outdoor options.

"It also gives us the ability to have a lot more space for food vendors, arts and stuff like that," Meyers said.

The expansion will run right behind Mid City Car Wash. Meyers says they plan to take that land and open up the wall of the brewery to build a patio space for their customers.

"We started looking into the car wash, he had a lot of property behind there that he wasn't using. Once we started talking with him and asking him questions it became apparent that we'd be able to do it and turn this into an outdoor beer garden type space." Meyers said.

The proposal is on the EBR Planning Commission agenda on Nov. 18.

Meyers said once approved they plan to start construction around December.