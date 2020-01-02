Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency

PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are calling on Republic Services to do a better job and they've been contacting 2 On Your Side too.

Since Christmas, emails regarding missed Republic Services trash collection in Prairieville have been piling up, along with their trash. Complainants like Mark Sumner who lives in Seven Oaks, says he was counting on his garbage collection service to show up the day after Christmas. When it didn't, he contacted 2 On Your Side.

"They didn't show up Thursday. We called and they said they'd show up Friday. So we started making calls Monday and Tuesday and they kept saying it'll be the next day, the next day," he said.

With the Christmas holiday, comes a lot of celebrating and often a lot of garbage. Darlene Legnon, who lives in Hollows of Dutchtown, says she had a similar experience. It's a type of frustration she's through with.

"We just switched, my husband got fed up," Legnon said.

Republic Services tells 2 On Your Side a different story. It says residential garbage collection that fell on Wednesday, Dec. 25, was moved to Monday, Dec. 23. Republic says it notified customers via flyers, text messages, and voice mails starting December 11. It's also currently running extra trucks to service the holiday trash.

People who spoke with WBRZ say that notice is news to them.

"They were supposed to come out the day after Christmas and they didn't," Legnon said.

Both Sumner and Legnon have read on their neighborhood community discussion page that others are switching providers. Sumner says his issues with the company started a long time ago and plans to switch providers. He's hesitant to pay the $50-per-can return service fee.

Of the handful of complaints 2 On Your Side received, none of them say they were notified about the schedule change Republic says it sent out.