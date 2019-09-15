94°
Latest Weather Blog
Cuomo pushes for flavored e-cig ban, citing risk to youth
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directing state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine.
The Democrat announced Sunday that the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council.
The council can issue emergency regulations that could go into effect in as soon as two weeks.
In announcing the action, Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy, as being "obviously targeted" to young people.
The ban would not impact tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.
Cuomo signed legislation earlier this year raising the statewide smoking age to 21.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU unveils statue honoring legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman
-
Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pride home
-
'We will succeed if we stay united;' Mayor responds to defaced St....
-
Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12
-
Go team: New superintendent signs cheer during pep rally
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU