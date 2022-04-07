CSU: 2022 hurricane season is predicted to be another active one

The first outlook for the 2022 hurricane season is out. Colorado State University is predicting an above average number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. The probability of a major hurricane strike is also above average.

This is very similar to outlooks issued in April of 2020 and 2021.

Remember it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for you, and you need to prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.

You can read the full discussion from Colorado State University here.