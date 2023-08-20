Critical fire conditions expected Monday, Red Flag Warning issued

A ***RED FLAG WARNING*** has been issued for areas along and north of I-10, including the city of Baton Rouge, from 7am Monday until midnight. Critical fire weather conditions are expected meaning that any fires that ignite will be able to spread rapidly.

With the combination of the moderate to severe drought across the area, east winds near 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts, extreme temperatures, relative humidity of 30 percent or lower, and area wide burn bans critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday and into Monday evening.

Conditions across southeast Louisiana south of I-10 are every bit as hazardous those areas north however, there is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday as a passing tropical wave over the Gulf of Mexico moves to the west. The tropical wave is going to be well to the south but will still lead to increasing winds across the region and could allow for some rain to move across the coast. If rain does not look like it will move inland a Red Flag Warning will likely be needed for these areas.

