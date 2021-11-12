58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews working to put out blaze near downtown Baton Rouge

1 hour 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 12 2021 Nov 12, 2021 November 12, 2021 8:13 PM November 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are working to get a house fire under control in the 1200 block of Convention Street.

According to authorities, EMS is standing by, but there are no reported injuries yet.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days