58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish

57 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 10:43 PM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews will be updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish over the coming week, officials said Monday. 

A city-parish spokesperson said the lights will be in flash mode while workers update the firmware. 

Trending News

On Friday, dozens of traffic signals malfunctioned - creating gridlock at some of the busiest intersections in the city. Officials have not said if the firmware update is related to these issues. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days