Crews to close Pride-Baywood Bridge for emergency repairs

EAST BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced the temporary closure of the Pride-Baywood Bridge.

The bridge will be closed between Carson Road and Lea Road over Mill Creek for emergency bridge repairs. The parish didn't say when the bridge would reopen.

Detours:

Passenger vehicles: LA 409 to Mahoney Road to Lea Road

Trucks: LA 409 to LA 959 to LA 63 to LA 37