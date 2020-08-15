Crews respond to house fire on Cable Street

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2400 block of Cable Street shortly before 4 a.m this morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Firefighters arrived on scene to find half of the home engulfed in flames.

They were able to contain the fire quickly and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.

The house received heavy damage but no one was home at the time of the fire. The owner of the house arrived during the incident.

The owner says 10 people lived in the residence.

The fire is still under investigation.